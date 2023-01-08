Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,587 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in PPL were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

