Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$25.00 and a one year high of C$45.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$72.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.0200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

