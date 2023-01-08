GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,073.47

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $389.19 million and $1,073.47 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008015 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00026816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004839 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007704 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

