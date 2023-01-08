Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 30,663 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cabaletta Bio worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cabaletta Bio

In related news, CEO Steven Nichtberger purchased 141,873 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,572.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anup Marda purchased 50,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger purchased 141,873 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 212,873 shares of company stock worth $210,744 over the last 90 days. 9.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

