Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

