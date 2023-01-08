Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 1.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after acquiring an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

Shares of NET opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $132.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 475,785 shares of company stock worth $21,984,376. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

