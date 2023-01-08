Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $807,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $492.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $528.85 and its 200-day moving average is $503.26.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

