Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $284,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 132.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Stories

