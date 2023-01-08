Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,441 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 160,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $81.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 36.12% and a negative net margin of 225.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arvinas to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.