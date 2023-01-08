Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.26.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $714,654. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

