Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

