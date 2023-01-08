Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total transaction of $816,980.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total transaction of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,449.57 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,598.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,420.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,289.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.