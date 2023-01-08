Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,822 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.53. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

