Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 1,260 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 3.1 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $130.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

