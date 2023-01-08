Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 630 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after purchasing an additional 638,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.8 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

