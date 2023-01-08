Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $240.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,403. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

