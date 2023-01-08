Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,626 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.63. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

