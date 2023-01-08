Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 57 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $308.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.