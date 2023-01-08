Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 409,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 68,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

