Harvest Finance Price Hits $31.31 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.33 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $31.31 or 0.00184447 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

