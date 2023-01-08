Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($105.32) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($125.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Up 1.6 %

ETR:SAE opened at €50.66 ($53.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.42. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 12-month high of €137.40 ($146.17). The firm has a market cap of $916.70 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.