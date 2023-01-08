HC Wainwright Trims Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Target Price to $15.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.02. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,091 shares of company stock valued at $261,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

