Head-To-Head Analysis: IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) & Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IM Cannabis has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IM Cannabis and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 911.03%.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -203.34% -28.22% -18.95% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Diamond Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $43.32 million 0.24 -$14.17 million ($19.10) -0.07 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.00 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Diamond Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IM Cannabis.

Summary

Diamond Wellness beats IM Cannabis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

