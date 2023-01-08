Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.20-9.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $82.94 and a 52 week high of $237.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

