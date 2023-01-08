HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Cut to €30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.47) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($57.45) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.