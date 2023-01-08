Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $151.55 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.15 or 0.00024075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $151.55 million and $289,450.93 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00042793 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005798 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00018926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00239143 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11636623 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $297,724.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.