Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $151.20 million and approximately $299,965.63 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.14 or 0.00024134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00042295 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018826 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00236284 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11636623 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $297,724.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.