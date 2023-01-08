HI Price Tops $0.0254 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and $715,151.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HI has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00040528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00234514 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02528766 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $716,949.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

