HI Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $70.55 million and $715,366.22 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040690 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00234869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02528766 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $716,949.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

