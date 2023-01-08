Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Höegh LNG Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.