Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 5,393 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 116,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 271,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 298,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 291,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

