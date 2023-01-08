Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $103.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.