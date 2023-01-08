Hollencrest Capital Management Cuts Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,214,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after buying an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 32.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,319,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after buying an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SSR Mining news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $481,748 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSR Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.81.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also

