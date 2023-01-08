Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 410,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

