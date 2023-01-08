Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 11,100 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.51. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.