Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

