Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,031,000 after purchasing an additional 107,329 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $270.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.45. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $333.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.