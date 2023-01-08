Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 849 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citigroup by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after acquiring an additional 526,282 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

