Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $210.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $194.76. The company has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Cowen lifted their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

