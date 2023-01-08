Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $85,677.56 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

