Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $83,146.60 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

