Horizen Price Hits $8.47 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Horizen has a market cap of $112.12 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00049891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00244829 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00077820 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,234,644 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.