HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

HOYA Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,811. HOYA has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $142.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Research analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.