HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $44.84 million and approximately $534,473.56 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00434471 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.77 or 0.01585531 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.97 or 0.30687507 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

