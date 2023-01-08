HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUYA. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.58. HUYA has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.94.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

