i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $32.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $866.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,628,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 138,952 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 674,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 650,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 72,229 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

