i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $32.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.40.
IIIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Shares of IIIV stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $866.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

