ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 1,421,148 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421,148 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public makes up about 10.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.22% of Vodafone Group Public worth $65,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,805,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,406,000 after buying an additional 922,429 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after buying an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

