ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equifax Stock Up 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $281.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.