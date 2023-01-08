ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,837 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 1.8% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $161.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $261.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.67.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

