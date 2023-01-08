Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.7 %

ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.29.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

